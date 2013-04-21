In 2009, the term “21st Century Coal” was jointly coined by the governments of China and the United States to describe the importance of strategic international partnerships to advance development of near-zero emissions (NZE) technology enabling clean energy solutions from coal (OPS, 2009). Coal industry leaders have embraced the concept of “21st Century Coal”, viewing the term in an even broader context as a term which symbolises the future of coal in the world. This future rests on a foundation of several elements, including an uncompromising commitment to safety, modern cutting-edge mining techniques, world-class land restoration practices and a technology path to NZE.
21st Century Coal
Advanced Technology and Global Energy Solution
Working paper
IEA Energy Papers
Abstract
