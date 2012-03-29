Skip to main content
CCS Retrofit: Analysis of the Globally Installed Coal-Fired Power Plant Fleet

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9crztg40g1-en
Authors
Matthias Finkenrath, Julian Smith, Dennis Volk
Tags
IEA Energy Papers
Finkenrath, M., J. Smith and D. Volk (2012), “CCS Retrofit: Analysis of the Globally Installed Coal-Fired Power Plant Fleet”, IEA Energy Papers, No. 2012/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9crztg40g1-en.
