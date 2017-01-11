Skip to main content
The Impact of Mega-Ships

The Case of Gothenburg
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0f200c27-en
Authors
International Transport Forum
Tags
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

ITF (2017), “The Impact of Mega-Ships: The Case of Gothenburg”, International Transport Forum Policy Papers, No. 27, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0f200c27-en.
