Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

The Impact of Infrastructural Investment on Economic Development

Report of the Fourth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris onHeld in Paris on 23-24 October 1969
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282104798-en
Authors
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
Tags
ECMT Round Tables

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

ECMT (1969), The Impact of Infrastructural Investment on Economic Development: Report of the Fourth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris onHeld in Paris on 23-24 October 1969, ECMT Round Tables, No. 4, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282104798-en.
Go to top