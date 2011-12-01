Skip to main content
The IEA Model of Short-Term Energy Security (MOSES)

Primary Energy Sources and Secondary Fuels
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h0wd2ghlv-en
Jessica Jewell
IEA Energy Papers
Jewell, J. (2011), “The IEA Model of Short-Term Energy Security (MOSES): Primary Energy Sources and Secondary Fuels”, IEA Energy Papers, No. 2011/17, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h0wd2ghlv-en.
