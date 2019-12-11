Skip to main content
The EU-OECD definition of a functional urban area

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d58cb34d-en
Authors
Lewis Dijkstra, Hugo Poelman, Paolo Veneri
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Dijkstra, L., H. Poelman and P. Veneri (2019), “The EU-OECD definition of a functional urban area”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2019/11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d58cb34d-en.
