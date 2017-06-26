Skip to main content
The economics of patient safety

Strengthening a value-based approach to reducing patient harm at national level
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5a9858cd-en
Authors
Luke Slawomirski, Ane Auraaen, Nicolaas S. Klazinga
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Slawomirski, L., A. Auraaen and N. Klazinga (2017), “The economics of patient safety : Strengthening a value-based approach to reducing patient harm at national level”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 96, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5a9858cd-en.
