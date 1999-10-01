Skip to main content
The Economics and Politics of Transition to an Open Market Economy

India
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/487223334520
Authors
Ashok V. Desai
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Desai, A. (1999), “The Economics and Politics of Transition to an Open Market Economy: India”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 155, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/487223334520.
