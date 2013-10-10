Skip to main content
The Dynamics of Social Assistance Benefit Receipt in Germany

State Dependence Before and After the Hartz Reforms
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3xwtg6zknq-en
Authors
Sebastian Königs
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Königs, S. (2013), “The Dynamics of Social Assistance Benefit Receipt in Germany: State Dependence Before and After the Hartz Reforms”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 136, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3xwtg6zknq-en.
