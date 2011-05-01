Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Distribution of Support and Income in Agriculture

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgch21wkmbx-en
Authors
Catherine Moreddu
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Moreddu, C. (2011), “Distribution of Support and Income in Agriculture”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 46, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgch21wkmbx-en.
Go to top