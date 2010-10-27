Skip to main content
The Disarmament Dividend

Challenges for Development Policy
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/236570240018
Authors
Jean-Claude Berthélemy, Robert S. McNamara, Somnath Sen
Tags
OECD Development Centre Policy Briefs

Cite this content as:

Berthélemy, J., R. McNamara and S. Sen (1994), “The Disarmament Dividend: Challenges for Development Policy”, OECD Development Centre Policy Briefs, No. 8, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/236570240018.
