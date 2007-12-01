With concern about how to finance the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) widespread, recent donor pledges to raise aid volumes are welcome. However, aid alone will not suffice – bringing in new actors and sources of development finance will be essential. In many developing countries, this is already happening, creating new opportunities and challenges for their governments and donors....
New Actors in Health Financing
Implications for a Donor Darling
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Briefs
Share
Abstract
