Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Making the Most of Aid: Challenges for Africa's Agribusiness

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/238113464314
Authors
Jeff Dayton-Johnson, Kiichiro Fukasaku
Tags
OECD Development Centre Policy Briefs
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Dayton-Johnson, J. and K. Fukasaku (2008), “Making the Most of Aid: Challenges for Africa's Agribusiness”, OECD Development Centre Policy Briefs, No. 36, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/238113464314.
Go to top