Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

How to Spend It: Commodity and Non-Commodity Sovereign Wealth Funds

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/228474683637
Authors
Helmut Reisen
Tags
OECD Development Centre Policy Briefs
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Reisen, H. (2008), “How to Spend It: Commodity and Non-Commodity Sovereign Wealth Funds”, OECD Development Centre Policy Briefs, No. 38, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/228474683637.
Go to top