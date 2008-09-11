Sovereign wealth funds have become important players in global financial markets. But their investments have repeatedly raised concerns, such as fear of industrial espionage or geopolitical threats. This paper argues that the principal motivation for setting up SWFs should put such concerns into the appropriate perspective. Development economics can explain both the funding sources and the motives that have led to the recent SWF boom, thus helping to prevent the imposition of investment restrictions in OECD countries.
How to Spend It: Commodity and Non-Commodity Sovereign Wealth Funds
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Briefs
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper27 October 2010
-
8 September 2008
-
1 August 2008
-
Policy paper23 July 2008
-
11 March 2008
-
Policy paper1 December 2007
-
Policy paper1 February 2007
-
Policy paper1 December 2006
Related publications
-
5 July 2024
-
-
-
3 July 2024
-
3 July 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024