The use of governance indicators, as applied to developing countries, has grown spectacularly in recent years. Following the maxim that you cannot manage what you cannot measure, international investors and official development aid agencies, together with academics and the media, have turned widely to using quantitative governance indicators for both analytical and decision-making purposes – with far-reaching consequences for developing countries…
Measuring Governance
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Briefs
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
11 September 2008
-
8 September 2008
-
1 August 2008
-
Policy paper23 July 2008
-
11 March 2008
-
Policy paper1 December 2007
-
Policy paper1 February 2007
-
Policy paper1 December 2006
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
17 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
21 May 2024