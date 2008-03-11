Banking on Development. Private Financial Actors and Donors in Developing Countries

A large, untapped reservoir of potential partnerships between private financial institutions (banks, asset managers, private equity firms, etc.) and aid donors remains to be fully exploited. Banks, private equity and asset management firms are important parts of a broad set of private actors in the field. Private financial institutions take increasingly into account variables other than financial ones to assess their investment decisions around the world. The OECD Global Forum on Development could host a market place for ideas for improving and promoting donor-private financial institutions partnerships: an Innovation Laboratory on Development Finance. An OECD Development Finance Award hosted by the OECD Global Forum on Development should be created