How are OECD countries supporting digital innovation and ensuring that benefits spread across the economy? This paper explores the current landscape of strategies and initiatives implemented in OECD countries to support innovation in the digital age. It identifies common trends and differences in national digital, smart industry and artificial intelligence (AI) strategies. The paper also discusses policy instruments used across OECD to support digital innovation targeting four objectives: First, policies aimed at enhancing digital technology adoption and diffusion, including demonstration facilities for SMEs. Second, initiatives that promote collaborative innovation, including via the creation of digital innovation clusters and knowledge intermediaries. Third, support for research and innovation in key digital technologies, particularly AI (e.g. by establishing testbeds and regulatory sandboxes). Fourth, policies to encourage digital entrepreneurship (e.g. through early-stage business acceleration support).
The digital innovation policy landscape in 2019
Policy paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Abstract
