The digital innovation policy landscape in 2019

Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/6171f649-en
Sandra Planes-Satorra, Caroline Paunov
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Planes-Satorra, S. and C. Paunov (2019), “The digital innovation policy landscape in 2019”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 71, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6171f649-en.
