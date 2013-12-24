Skip to main content
The Contribution of Regions to Aggregate Growth in the OECD

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3tt0zzp932-en
Authors
Enrique Garcilazo, Joaquim Oliveira Martins
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Garcilazo, E. and J. Oliveira Martins (2013), “The Contribution of Regions to Aggregate Growth in the OECD”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2013/28, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3tt0zzp932-en.
