Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Case of the World Health Organization (WHO)

International Regulatory Co-operation and International Organisations
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8e65efc1-en
Authors
OECD, World Health Organization
Tags
OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/WHO (2016), The Case of the World Health Organization (WHO): International Regulatory Co-operation and International Organisations, OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8e65efc1-en.
Go to top