The Bitcoin Question

Currency versus Trust-less Transfer Technology
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz2pwjd9t20-en
Adrian Blundell-Wignall
OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions
Blundell-Wignall, A. (2014), “The Bitcoin Question: Currency versus Trust-less Transfer Technology”, OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 37, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz2pwjd9t20-en.
