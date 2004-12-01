Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

The Application of the Principles of GLP to in vitro Studies

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264084971-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on Principles of Good Laboratory Practice and Compliance Monitoring

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2004), The Application of the Principles of GLP to in vitro Studies, OECD Series on Principles of Good Laboratory Practice and Compliance Monitoring, No. 14, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264084971-en.
Go to top