The purpose of this document is to clarify the requirements of the GLP Principles regarding the relationship between test facilities and sponsors and the documentation test facilities are expected to maintain about those relations. This document presents possible scenarios in which the sponsor could possibly influence the outcome of a GLP study and the steps a test facility can take to maintain confidence in the independence of the study director.
OECD Position Paper Regarding Possible Influence of Sponsors on Conclusions of GLP Studies
Report
OECD Series on Principles of Good Laboratory Practice and Compliance Monitoring
Abstract
