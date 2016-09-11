Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Application of GLP Principles to Computerised Systems

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e3c9cda5-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on Principles of Good Laboratory Practice and Compliance Monitoring
Download PDF

Select a language

English
Deutsch

Cite this content as:

OECD (2016), Application of GLP Principles to Computerised Systems, OECD Series on Principles of Good Laboratory Practice and Compliance Monitoring, No. 17, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e3c9cda5-en.
Go to top