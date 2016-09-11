This document introduces a life cycle approach to the validation and operation of computerised systems. It emphasises risk assessment as the central element of a scalable, economic and effective validation process with a focus on data integrity. The intention of this document is to provide guidance that will allow test facilities to develop an adequate strategy for the validation and operation of any type of computerised system, regardless of its complexity, in a GLP environment.
Application of GLP Principles to Computerised Systems
Report
OECD Series on Principles of Good Laboratory Practice and Compliance Monitoring
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
18 July 2022
-
Report20 September 2021
-
20 September 2021
-
-
-
19 April 2018
-
-
2 January 2015
Related publications
-
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024