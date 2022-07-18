Position Paper on Quality Improvement Tools and GLP

Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) is a quality system concerned with the organisational process and the conditions under which studies are planned, performed, monitored, recorded, archived and reported. The GLP Principles do not explicitly require procedures for continuous improvement outside of addressing formal inspection results. However, mechanisms for continual improvement are complementary to the GLP requirements and support that test facilities operate in a manner that assures the quality and validity of the studies conducted. This position paper provides an overview of available quality improvement tools that might be considered for GLP and their role and operation when used in test facilities.