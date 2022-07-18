Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) is a quality system concerned with the organisational process and the conditions under which studies are planned, performed, monitored, recorded, archived and reported. The GLP Principles do not explicitly require procedures for continuous improvement outside of addressing formal inspection results. However, mechanisms for continual improvement are complementary to the GLP requirements and support that test facilities operate in a manner that assures the quality and validity of the studies conducted. This position paper provides an overview of available quality improvement tools that might be considered for GLP and their role and operation when used in test facilities.
Position Paper on Quality Improvement Tools and GLP
Report
OECD Series on Principles of Good Laboratory Practice and Compliance Monitoring
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report20 September 2021
-
20 September 2021
-
-
-
19 April 2018
-
11 September 2016
-
-
2 January 2015
Related publications
-
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024