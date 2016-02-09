OECD Position Paper Regarding the Relationship between the OECD Principles of GLP and ISO/IEC 17025

This document compares the OECD Principles of Good Laboratory Practice (OECD GLP) and ISO/IEC 17025: General requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories. It explainx what are, in general, philosophical differences between the two documents when applied within a GLP and accreditation framework. It is not intended to be a detailed or exhaustive comparison of the technical content of either of the two documents or approaches. The paper also addresses the broad differences between the two documents and provides a brief comparison of GLP compliance monitoring and laboratory accreditation.