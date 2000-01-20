Skip to main content
The Agro-food Processing Sector in China

Developments and Policy Challenges
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789164180292-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
China in the Global Economy
Cite this content as:

OECD (2000), The Agro-food Processing Sector in China: Developments and Policy Challenges, China in the Global Economy, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789164180292-en.
