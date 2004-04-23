Rural Finance and Credit Infrastructure in China

In October 2003, the OECD, together with the Chinese Government, invited industry experts to take stock of the achievements China has made in agricultural finance and credit infrastructure, and discuss future challenges in this area. Chinese policy makers and experts, representatives from the World Bank, FAO, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Asian Development Bank and PlaNet Finance came together to share their views and experience. This report outlines the main issues discussed, and considers the role that the Chinese government should play within the reform process, now and in the future.

