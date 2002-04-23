This book analyses the domestic policy challenges facing China in the context of trade and investment liberalisation. The entry of China into the WTO marks a new era for its integration into the world economy. Drawing on the experiences of OECD members over the past 50 years, and the Organisation’s extensive work with non-members, this landmark study provides readers with a comprehensive view of the interrelated domestic policy issues at stake and with specific recommendations. It is an essential reference book for policy makers, governments, international organisations and researchers.
China in the World Economy
The Domestic Policy Challenges
Report
China in the Global Economy
Abstract
