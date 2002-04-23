China in the World Economy

This book analyses the domestic policy challenges facing China in the context of trade and investment liberalisation. The entry of China into the WTO marks a new era for its integration into the world economy. Drawing on the experiences of OECD members over the past 50 years, and the Organisation’s extensive work with non-members, this landmark study provides readers with a comprehensive view of the interrelated domestic policy issues at stake and with specific recommendations. It is an essential reference book for policy makers, governments, international organisations and researchers.