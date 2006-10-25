China's endowment of water resources is extremely low, poorly distributed, and increasingly polluted. With agriculture being one of the main consumers of water, China's future development depends on initiatives that will raise the efficiency and efficacy of water use. These workshop proceedings examine the current situation in China, look at what is being done in OECD countries to manage water resources, and suggest policy options for China.
Environment, Water Resources and Agricultural Policies
Lessons from China and OECD Countries
Report
China in the Global Economy
Abstract
