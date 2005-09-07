Governance in China

While China's economy has shown impressive dynamism following the increased reliance on market-based policies, the governance structures themselves will have to be reformed deeply for this growth to be sustainable. This report examines the many challenges of governance which China is facing. In addition to the well-known problems related to the lack of openness in government and intellectual property rights, this book also looks at the delivery of public services, management of state assets, regulatory management, e-government, taxation and public expenditure, fighting corruption, and producing reliable information. Selected policy areas where the insufficient governance reforms have an impact on the policies themselves -- like the financial sector, agriculture, environmental protection, labour market and social protection, education, and competition -- are also discussed.