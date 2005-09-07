While China's economy has shown impressive dynamism following the increased reliance on market-based policies, the governance structures themselves will have to be reformed deeply for this growth to be sustainable. This report examines the many challenges of governance which China is facing. In addition to the well-known problems related to the lack of openness in government and intellectual property rights, this book also looks at the delivery of public services, management of state assets, regulatory management, e-government, taxation and public expenditure, fighting corruption, and producing reliable information. Selected policy areas where the insufficient governance reforms have an impact on the policies themselves -- like the financial sector, agriculture, environmental protection, labour market and social protection, education, and competition -- are also discussed.
Governance in China
Report
China in the Global Economy
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
25 October 2006
-
14 February 2006
-
Report21 September 2004
-
23 April 2004
-
12 September 2002
-
Report23 April 2002
-
Report18 March 2002
-
Report6 October 2000
Related publications
-
2 May 2024
-
22 March 2024
-
Working paper22 December 2023
-
4 December 2023
-
3 September 2023
-
13 June 2023
-
-
31 March 2023