The study draws extensively on Chinese government and other sources to provide a detailed and up-to-date picture of the current state of China's public expenditure policies, the main reforms that are being undertaken, and the problems that remain to be resolved. Topics covered: key characteristics of China's budget and recent trends; the allocation of spending; the uneven pattern of fiscal decentralisation; gaps between expenditure needs and fiscal resources for local governments and their consequences.
Challenges for China's Public Spending
Toward Greater Effectiveness and Equity
Report
China in the Global Economy
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
25 October 2006
-
Report7 September 2005
-
Report21 September 2004
-
23 April 2004
-
12 September 2002
-
Report23 April 2002
-
Report18 March 2002
-
Report6 October 2000
Related publications
-
2 May 2024
-
22 March 2024
-
Working paper22 December 2023
-
4 December 2023
-
3 September 2023
-
13 June 2023
-
-
31 March 2023