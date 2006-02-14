Skip to main content
Challenges for China's Public Spending

Toward Greater Effectiveness and Equity
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264013728-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
China in the Global Economy
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2006), Challenges for China's Public Spending: Toward Greater Effectiveness and Equity, China in the Global Economy, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264013728-en.
