This book gives detailed information about the methods and data sources used to estimate one of the most important statistics for China – the national accounts. For the first time detailed information of this kind is published outside China. The introduction summarises the strengths and weaknesses of the methods used.
National Accounts for China
Sources and Methods
Report
China in the Global Economy
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
25 October 2006
-
14 February 2006
-
Report7 September 2005
-
Report21 September 2004
-
23 April 2004
-
12 September 2002
-
Report23 April 2002
-
Report18 March 2002
Related publications
-
2 May 2024
-
22 March 2024
-
Working paper22 December 2023
-
4 December 2023
-
3 September 2023
-
13 June 2023
-
-
31 March 2023