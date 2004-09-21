Income Disparities in China

China has experienced spectacular economic growth since 1978, averaging 8 to 9% per year. As a result, on average, people’s standard of living is far higher than ever before in China’s history. However, economic disparities have also widened very significantly during this period, raising questions about the appropriateness and sustainability of existing policies. This book includes the papers from a seminar held in Paris on 20-21 October 2003 to explore the causes of China's growing economic disparities. The seminar was organised by the OECD and the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of China. The papers by Chinese and OECD experts look at the driving forces behind these trends and discuss possible policy responses. The collection presents many comparisons with income inequality trends in OECD countries, including geographic disparities, and looks at ways to improve Chinese data on income distribution.