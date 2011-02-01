Skip to main content
Technology Development Prospects for the Indian Power Sector

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgglrw4n7s0-en
Authors
Uwe Remme, Nathalie Trudeau, Dagmar Graczyk, Peter Taylor
Tags
IEA Energy Papers
Cite this content as:

Remme, U. et al. (2011), “Technology Development Prospects for the Indian Power Sector”, IEA Energy Papers, No. 2011/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgglrw4n7s0-en.
