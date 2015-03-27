Skip to main content
Tapering payments in hospitals

Experiences in OECD countries
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js4h5rlkxxr-en
Authors
Grégoire de Lagasnerie, Valérie Paris, Michael Mueller, Ankit Kumar
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

de Lagasnerie, G. et al. (2015), “Tapering payments in hospitals: Experiences in OECD countries”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 78, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js4h5rlkxxr-en.
