This study covers “tapering scale” mechanism in hospital payments, i.e. mechanisms linking unit prices to the volume of services produced. This paper begins with an overview of hospital services and hospital payment methods in OECD countries, focusing more specifically on DRG-based payment. It then reviews studies published on economies of scales in hospitals, which is the economic rationale justifying tapering payments. Thereafter, four case studies from Germany, the US State of Maryland, the Czech Republic and Israel offer a detailed insight into the practicalities of introducing this method of controlling hospital volumes and the impacts it has had.
Tapering payments in hospitals
Experiences in OECD countries
Working paper
OECD Health Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
15 April 2024
-
Working paper24 November 2023
-
Working paper21 November 2023
-
Working paper31 October 2023
-
21 September 2023
-
21 September 2023
Related publications
-
11 January 2024
-
Report7 November 2023
-
Working paper31 October 2023
-
21 September 2023
-
3 April 2023
-
Working paper27 February 2023
-
5 December 2022
-
25 November 2022