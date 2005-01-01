Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Tackling Nurse Shortages in OECD Countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/172102620474
Authors
Steven Simoens, Mike Villeneuve, Jeremy Hurst
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Simoens, S., M. Villeneuve and J. Hurst (2005), “Tackling Nurse Shortages in OECD Countries”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 19, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/172102620474.
Go to top