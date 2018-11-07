This paper compares the situation of children in Korea relative to other OECD countries in terms of child poverty and well-being. First, trends in child poverty and living standards are described. An overview of key internationally available indicators of child well-being is also provided. The paper discusses the observed poverty trends in relation to social protection programs and to policies implemented to support families. Some priorities for action to make the alleviation of child poverty more effective are discussed.
Tackling child poverty in Korea
Working paper
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Abstract
