Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Systems of Road Infrastructure Cost Coverage

Report of the Eightieth Round Table on Transport Economics, 9-10 February 1989
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282104781-en
Authors
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
Tags
ECMT Round Tables

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

ECMT (1989), Systems of Road Infrastructure Cost Coverage: Report of the Eightieth Round Table on Transport Economics, 9-10 February 1989, ECMT Round Tables, No. 80, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282104781-en.
Go to top