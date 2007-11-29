Systems of Road Infrastructure Cost Coverage

Too much traffic? Road networks are increasingly unable to cope with ever-expanding requirements. Already severe in densely populated areas, the problem is becoming even more so as road traffic grows substantially.

Since road congestion can jeopardise vital economic interests, some specialists are advocating a process of user selection, essentially by means of a price mechanism. This Round Table examines the introduction of "road pricing" or a similar method in the form of tolls and compares approaches adopted in a number of countries.