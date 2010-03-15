Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Sustainable Management of Water Resources in Agriculture

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264083578-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Studies on Water
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2010), Sustainable Management of Water Resources in Agriculture, OECD Studies on Water, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264083578-en.
Go to top