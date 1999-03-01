Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Structural Policies for International Competitiveness in Manufacturing

The Case of Cameroon
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/712324150453
Authors
Ludvig Söderling
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Söderling, L. (1999), “Structural Policies for International Competitiveness in Manufacturing: The Case of Cameroon”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 146, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/712324150453.
Go to top