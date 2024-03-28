This peer review report analyses the practical implementation of the standard of transparency and exchange of information on request in Cameroon, as part of the second round of reviews conducted by the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes since 2016.
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes: Cameroon 2024 (Second Round)
Peer Review Report on the Exchange of Information on Request
Report
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
Related publications
-
-
13 April 2021
-
-
-
25 March 2015
-
15 November 2013
-
18 June 2012
-
1 August 2008