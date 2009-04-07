The renewed interest in nuclear energy triggered by concerns about global climate change and security of supply could lead to substantial growth in nuclear electricity generation and expanded interest in fast neutron reactors with closed fuel cycles. Moving from the current fleet of thermal neutron reactors to fast neutron systems will require many decades and extensive RD&D efforts. This book identifies and analyses key strategic and policy issues raised by such a transition, and provides guidance to decision makers on the best approaches for implementing transition scenarios.
Strategic and Policy Issues Raised by the Transition from Thermal to Fast Nuclear Systems
Report
Nuclear Development
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
1 September 2022
-
Report6 July 2022
-
16 June 2022
-
2 December 2021
-
1 December 2021
-
Report26 November 2021
-
29 July 2021
-
Related publications
-
21 December 2023
-
-
26 October 2023
-
26 October 2023
-
23 September 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
19 September 2023
-
15 September 2023