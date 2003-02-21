Statistical Report on Road Accidents 2003

The Statistical Report on Road Accidents, produced by the European Conference of Ministers of Transport (ECMT), is a reference work designed for all those interested in comparing the road safety record across countries. This edition records trends in road accidents statistics for the period 1999-2000 in 41 ECMT Member countries, 5 associate member countries (Australia, Canada, Japan, New-Zealand and the United States) and one observer country (Morocco). It provides data on the trends from 1990 to 2000 in these countries, individually and as a whole, in numbers of motor vehicles, accidents causing casualties, and in numbers of killed and casualties (killed and injured). It also highlights a number of factors to be taken into account in any analysis of road accidents.