Statistical Report on Road Accidents 1997

This book records the trends in road accident statistics for the period 1993 and 1994 in ECMT Member countries, five associate Member countries (Australia, Canada, Japan, the Russian Federation and the United States) and one observer country (Morocco). It provides data on the trends from 1980 to 1994 in these countries, individually and as a whole, in numbers of motor vehicles, accidents causing casualties, and in numbers killed and casualties (killed and injured). It also highlights a number of factors to be taken into account in any analysis of road accidents and provides a dynamic assessment of the reality on our roads.