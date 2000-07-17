Statistical Report on Road Accidents 2000

This annual report records trends in road accidents statistics for the period 1995-1996 in ECMT Member countries, 5 associate Member countries (Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand and the United States) and one observer country (Morocco). It provides data on the trends from 1985 to 1996 in these countries, individually and as a whole, in numbers of motor vehicles, accidents causing casualties, and in numbers of killed and casualties (killed and injured). It also highlights a number of factors to be taken into account in any analysis of road accidents and provides a dynamic assessment of the reality of our roads.