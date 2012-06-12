Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Statistical Matching of PISA 2009 and TALIS 2008 Data in Iceland

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k97g3zzvg30-en
Authors
David Kaplan, Alyn Turner
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kaplan, D. and A. Turner (2012), “Statistical Matching of PISA 2009 and TALIS 2008 Data in Iceland”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 78, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k97g3zzvg30-en.
Go to top