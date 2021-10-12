All OECD countries have put in place policies that support SMEs and entrepreneurs. These policies differ considerably along a number of dimensions, including the policy framework in which they are embedded. This paper maps and compares policy approaches and governance mechanisms across OECD countries. It shows that there are significant similarities in objectives pursued and instruments used, and that countries use various governance models to ensure coherence. The paper was developed in the context of the OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Strategy.
SME and entrepreneurship policy frameworks across OECD countries
An OECD Strategy for SMEs and Entrepreneurship
Policy paper
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper2 July 2024
-
27 March 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
Working paper15 November 2023
-
17 October 2023
-
-
Policy paper4 July 2023
-
Working paper30 May 2023
Related publications
-
Working paper2 July 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Policy paper28 May 2024
-
Working paper6 May 2024
-
29 April 2024
-
16 April 2024
-
15 April 2024
-
27 March 2024