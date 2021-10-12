Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

SME and entrepreneurship policy frameworks across OECD countries

An OECD Strategy for SMEs and Entrepreneurship
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9f6c41ce-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), “SME and entrepreneurship policy frameworks across OECD countries: An OECD Strategy for SMEs and Entrepreneurship”, OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers, No. 29, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9f6c41ce-en.
Go to top