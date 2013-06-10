Skip to main content
Smallholder Risk Management in Developing Countries

Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k452k28wljl-en
Dalila Cervantes-Godoy, Shingo Kimura, Jesús Antón
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
English
Cervantes-Godoy, D., S. Kimura and J. Antón (2013), “Smallholder Risk Management in Developing Countries”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 61, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k452k28wljl-en.
