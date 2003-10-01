Sierra University was designed to promote the development of the mountain communities in the State of Sonora, Mexico. The university offers high school graduates an opportunity to pursue their studies in their home region, in order to stimulate economic development and contribute to social cohesion in the highlands area. The university is equipped with modern facilities, while its architecture is rooted in the past.
Sierra University in Mexico
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Abstract
