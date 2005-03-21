Skip to main content
Should We Extend the Role of Private Social Expenditure?

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/866271756736
Mark Pearson, John P. Martin
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Pearson, M. and J. Martin (2005), “Should We Extend the Role of Private Social Expenditure?”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 23, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/866271756736.
